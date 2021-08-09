Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.