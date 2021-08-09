Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 590 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $386.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

