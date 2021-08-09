Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

