Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

NYSE PSX opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

