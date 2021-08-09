Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 175,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $88.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.