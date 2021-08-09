Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $6,509,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

