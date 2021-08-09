Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 13,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,731. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

