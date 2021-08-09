Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.
Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
