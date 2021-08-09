Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

