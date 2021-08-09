MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEGEF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 76,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,986. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

