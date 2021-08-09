Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,442,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,685,000 after acquiring an additional 484,963 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

