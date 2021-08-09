Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

