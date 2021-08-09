Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

MESO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 46,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,841. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $935.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

