Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $360,642.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.40 or 0.06766089 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,789,327 coins and its circulating supply is 78,789,229 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

