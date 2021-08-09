MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.42. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 2,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 968,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 413,863 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

