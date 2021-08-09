Mettalex Price Hits $3.12 on Top Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $679,036.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00006794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

