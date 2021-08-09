MGE Energy (MGEE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE):

8/7/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/22/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) "

MGE Energy stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

