Michael Weintraub Sells 8,236 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $577,590.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $122,815.08.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $68.58. 13,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,379. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

