Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Financial Review

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 13.09 $254.96 million $6.43 29.72 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.25 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.62

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $163.64, suggesting a potential downside of 14.36%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 23.81% 6.66% 3.63% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

