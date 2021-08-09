Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSEX stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $678,712. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

