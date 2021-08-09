Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NFG stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

