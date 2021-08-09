Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,074 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,832,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

