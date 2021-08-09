Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 419,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOTN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MOTN stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.