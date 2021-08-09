Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,337,062 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,337,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 736,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $768.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

