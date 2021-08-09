Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,786 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $753.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 380.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

