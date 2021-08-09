Millennium Management LLC Sells 91,084 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,084 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

BRMK opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

