Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

