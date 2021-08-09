MIR COIN (MIR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $1.04 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

