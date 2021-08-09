Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

