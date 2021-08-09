Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

MMP stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

