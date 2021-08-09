Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.92 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

