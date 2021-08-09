Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.