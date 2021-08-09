Mirrored Twitter Trading Down 2.1% This Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $1,643.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.06 or 0.00150801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00151557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.49 or 0.99842315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00770113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 363,760 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

