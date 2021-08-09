Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 193,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,584 shares.The stock last traded at $5.44 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

