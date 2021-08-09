MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Purchased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the quarter. MiX Telematics comprises 6.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,616. The firm has a market cap of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

