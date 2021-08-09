MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $18.70 million and $455,897.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00825832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00105404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039968 BTC.

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,156,872 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

