Mizuho Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $660.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 178.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.