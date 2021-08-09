Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.76 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.