Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $413.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.64. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $443.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.