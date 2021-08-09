Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 330.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,472.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

