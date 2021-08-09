Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $201.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.