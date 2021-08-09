Moneynet (MNC) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a market cap of $572,685.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00354603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

