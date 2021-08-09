MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.75.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $373.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

