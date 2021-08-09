Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $10,300.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00827774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.