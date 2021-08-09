Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $193,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $384.97 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

