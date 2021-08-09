MoonTrust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,878.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,878.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00137820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.59 or 0.99886669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00771852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

