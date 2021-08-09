Morgan Stanley Buys 260,232 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $23,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

