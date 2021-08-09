Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

