Morgan Stanley Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.