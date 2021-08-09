Morgan Stanley Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.