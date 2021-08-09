Morgan Stanley Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

